Relationship between Singapore and China more important than before amid global turbulence: PM Wong

BEIJING: The relationship between Singapore and China is more important than before in this time of global turbulence and uncertainty, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Jun 24).

Speaking at his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, Mr Wong said the two countries can work together to establish closer ties and cooperate on regional and multilateral platforms.

This will continue to strengthen multilateralism and the rules-based global order “for the benefit of all countries,” he added.

Mr Wong also noted that he decided to visit China as the first country outside of Southeast Asia.

This is his first visit to China as prime minister, and he last met Mr Xi on the sidelines of a multilateral meeting in November 2024.

“That reflects the close and steadfast partnership that exists between our two countries. It’s a relationship that is built on a deep level of mutual respect, trust and understanding,” said Mr Wong. “I look forward to building on the strong foundations established by my predecessors to continue building a close, good understanding and rapport with President Xi, to bring our two countries even closer together.”