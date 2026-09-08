New committee to strengthen safeguards in Islamic religious institutions after child sexual abuse case in mosque

SINGAPORE: A committee will be formed to examine safeguards across Islamic religious institutions and propose ways to strengthen them, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad said in parliament on Tuesday (Sep 8).

This follows the case of a self-styled religious mentor who sexually abused two young brothers, with some offences taking place in a mosque, while he was on bail. He was convicted and sentenced in August.

The offender was not an accredited religious teacher. Mr Zaqy described him as a regular congregant at the mosque.

"He gathered informally with small groups of youths in the main prayer hall. These were not religious classes that were approved or sanctioned by the mosque," said Mr Zaqy, adding that this is a common practice.

The man cannot be named due to gag orders protecting the victims' identities.

Mr Zaqy said the new committee will be led by two chairpersons who are respected members of the community: Associate Professor Razwana Begum and Ustaz Fathurrahman Dawoed.

The committee's composition and terms of reference will be announced later. It will report directly to Mr Zaqy and its findings will be shared with the community.

Members of parliament (MPs) filed parliamentary questions related to the case after it was reported in the media.

The government is also considering expanding the scope of criminal background checks for those who work with children to cover more types of roles, said Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming.

He added that this may include voluntary screening for those working in unregulated sectors. "This could take the form of a certificate-based system, which several members have proposed," said Mr Goh.

Considerations include the practicability of screening requirements for employers, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises.

"However, when it comes to such things, the safety of our children will have to take priority," he said, adding that more details will be shared when ready.

Currently, people applying for roles involving sustained contact with children and young persons are screened for past offences, including sexual offences, if these roles are regulated by public agencies.

This includes those applying to be full-time mosque staff, recognised asatizah or religious teachers, employees in Ministry of Education schools and Early Childhood Development Agency-licensed preschools, as well as members of SportSG's National Registry of Coaches.

Employers in unregulated sectors are not required to verify employees' criminal records. They may ask prospective employees to declare any past offences and consider this in their hiring decisions.