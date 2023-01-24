Not just for kids: Remote-controlled car enthusiasts lament lack of open spaces in Singapore

Remote-controlled vehicle enthusiasts told CNA that while the community was still relatively small a few years ago, it has expanded in recent times, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. Social media has also boosted interest.

However, they cited concerns such as a lack of open spaces in Singapore and more erratic weather that affects whether they can play.

They added that the Woodlands field is also slated for development in the future, though there is one other open space close to the Lorong Halus Wetland in the northeastern region of Singapore.

WHAT ARE REMOTE-CONTROLLED VEHICLES?

Remote-controlled vehicles fall into two categories: Toy and hobby. The latter is what the community primarily races, and players control them with a transmitter.

These vehicles come in varying types and can cost hundreds — or even thousands — of dollars, depending on the model and what upgrades someone wants to invest in. This includes upgrading the engine, swapping out the wheels or changing the batteries.

Enthusiasts in Singapore flock to a handful of shops around the island or buy parts online.

While some at the Woodlands session have been racing remote-controlled vehicles for up to two decades, many are also relatively new to the scene. This has led to sizeable growth in the community in the past few years.

Mr Mohammed Raqesh Mustafa, who runs a Facebook group dedicated to the remote-controlled vehicle scene in Singapore with close to 2,000 members, first got into remote-controlled cars in the mid-2000s.

The 46-year-old then rejoined the community in early 2020 after seeing a friend post about it on social media. The father-of-two now owns more than a dozen remote-controlled cars, which he stores in his flat along with the Star Wars figurines he collected over many years.