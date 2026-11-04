Rena Lee elected to International Court of Justice, becoming first Singaporean judge

SINGAPORE: Ambassador for International Law Rena Lee has been elected as a judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), said the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) on Wednesday (Nov 4).



She is the first Singaporean and the first woman from Southeast Asia to be elected to the court, the ministry added.

Ms Lee, 57, secured one of five seats on the 15-judge court for the 2027 to 2036 term.

She will begin her term in February 2027.

The election was held on Tuesday at the United Nations headquarters in New York, with voting conducted in both the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council.

Ms Lee secured an absolute majority in both bodies, receiving 151 out of 191 votes in the General Assembly and 13 out of 15 votes in the Security Council.

She received the highest number of votes in the General Assembly and the joint-highest number in the Security Council.

The Singapore government congratulated Ms Lee on her election, calling it a significant milestone for the country.

MinLaw said the strong support reflected the international community's trust and confidence in Ms Lee, and wished her and the incoming ICJ bench a successful term.

Her candidature was first announced in 2024, and she was formally nominated in 2026.

On her election, Ms Lee said: "I am deeply honoured by the trust and confidence that the international community has placed in me. I am grateful to the many countries that have supported my candidature.

"The International Court of Justice plays a vital role in the peaceful settlement of disputes and the upholding of international law, particularly at a time of growing global uncertainty. I look forward to serving on the Court with independence, impartiality and integrity, and to contributing to its important work in the years ahead."