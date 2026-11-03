Rena Lee, first Singaporean nominated for International Court of Justice, gets full government backing ahead of UN vote

SINGAPORE: The Singapore government "fully supports" Ambassador for International Law Rena Lee's candidature for election as a judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the foreign affairs and law ministries said in a joint statement sent to the media on Tuesday (Nov 3).

Ms Lee, 57, is the first Singaporean nominated for a seat on the world's highest judicial bench.

Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs, are in New York in support of Ms Lee's candidature. They were also due to host a reception for her on Monday evening in New York.

Dr Balakrishnan said: "Her deep expertise, strong conviction in the rule of law, and ability to understand different perspectives in resolving differences would be an asset to the ICJ."

He also said that Singapore, as a small state, has always been a "stalwart advocate and defender of the rule of law", which underpins the international rules-based system. Singapore has benefited from it since its independence, he added.

He noted that at a time when multilateral institutions are "under growing strain", Ms Lee's candidature is one way that Singapore is seeking to support and uphold the rules-based multilateral system.

Mr Tong said: "She understands international law not only as doctrine, but as a framework within which states must make decisions, manage differences and cooperate. She brings intellectual independence, sound judgment and an appreciation of the practical consequences of legal reasoning."

He also said that the ICJ's strength is enhanced when its bench "draws on varied legal traditions, professional experiences and perspectives". Ms Lee would bring such breadth to the court, together with "an unwavering commitment to fairness, integrity and the rule of law".

Her candidature also reflected Singapore's efforts to contribute meaningfully to international law and multilateral institutions, Mr Tong said.