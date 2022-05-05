Transparent pricing, clear deadlines among recommended practices for renovation industry

SINGAPORE: Clear deadlines and transparent pricing with no hidden costs were among the recommended practices outlined in a new guide on fair trading practices for the renovation industry.

The guide, published by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS), also recommended that contractors provide a clear exchange, repair and refund policy.

The recommendations are intended to improve business practices in the industry and help the suppliers of interior design or renovation services steer clear of unfair practices, said the commission and the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) on Thursday (May 5).

The renovation industry has seen one of the highest rates of complaints made to CASE, the authorities said in a joint news release.

CASE received 1,300 and 419 complaints against contractors in 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 respectively.

Of these, CASE provided advice to 87 per cent of the consumers on how to resolve their disputes and assisted 13 per cent of the consumers to negotiate and mediate their disputes. About 39 per cent of filed cases against renovation contractors were resolved.

For cases where a resolution could not be reached, 76 per cent of the consumers opted to pursue a resolution through legal means and 24 per cent decided not to pursue further.

CCCS and CASE said the majority of complaints received involved unsatisfactory service and failure to honour contractual obligations on the part of the contractors. This includes poor workmanship, poor quality of material used for renovation, slow progress or failure to complete renovation works on time.

“The guide is intended to raise contractors’ awareness of good practices that they should adopt to enable consumers to make well-informed decisions as well as conduct which may constitute unfair practices under the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act 2003,” they said.

The guide was finalised after CCCS sought feedback from CASE and stakeholders such as the Singapore Renovation Contractors and Material Suppliers Association, the Singapore Interior Design Accreditation Council and the Ministry of National Development.

The guide covers the following five main areas, including dos and don’ts to highlight recommended good practices to follow and practices to avoid: