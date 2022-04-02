Most landlords prefer to rent to tenants of the same race: CNA-IPS survey

The survey also found that Chinese respondents that had education below the secondary level were much less likely to accept tenants from other racial groups.

Fewer than three in 10 (28.8 per cent) said they were fine with Malay and Indian tenants, which was less than half of that for Chinese respondents with university education (66.2 per cent).

For Malay respondents, those with education above the secondary level were more likely to accept local Chinese and Indian tenants.

In comparison, Indian respondents with education below the secondary level were found to be slightly more accepting of local Chinese and Malay tenants.

However, respondents were more likely to change their minds if regular cleanliness inspections were allowed or if tenants “were not noisy”, researchers said.

About 40 per cent said they might change their minds if they could conduct regular inspections to ensure the house or room was properly cleaned and maintained. But more than a third of all respondents (34.2 per cent) said that nothing would change their minds.