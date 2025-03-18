‘We saw her as our safe space’: Tributes pour in for ex-national runner Renuka Satianathan who died at 37
While Renuka is known for donning the Singapore vest during the 2011 and 2015 SEA Games, her time as a teacher left a lasting impression on her students.
SINGAPORE: She was a teacher who inspired her students far beyond their time in school, and an athlete who gave her all in training, while being gracious to her competitors.
These are among the tributes that have poured in from the running fraternity, friends, and former students after the death of ex-national runner Renuka Satianathan on Mar 12 at the age of 37.
Details of her wake began circulating last week over social media, leading to many such tributes and past photos of her.
Her brother, Mr Devathas Satianathan, also went on Facebook to pen a heartfelt tribute.
“The sister I knew was everything that was good in the world that we need more of. She was kind, gentle, and brilliant. She never showed off,” he wrote in a post on Monday (Mar 17).
“She was incredibly industrious, caring, and compassionate. She was always, always, a spark of joy. To her students, to her friends, and to me, her silly little brother.”
No cause of death was publicly disclosed.
A tribute to Renuka was also posted on Facebook page Death Kopitiam, describing her as a determined athlete who "flew the Singapore flag high".
Renuka taught at Eunoia Junior College (EJC), and is listed on its website as the teacher-in-charge of the track and field co-curricular activity.
A TEACHER WHO HAD A “NATURAL CHARM”
While Renuka is known for donning the Singapore vest at the 2011 and 2015 SEA Games, her former students from her first teaching stint at Innova Junior College (IJC), now known as Yishun Innova Junior College, told CNA that her influence extended far beyond long-distance running.
Former student Shukul Raaj Kumar told CNA that Ms Renuka was his form teacher and General Paper teacher when he was at IJC from 2013 to 2014, and was someone who pushed him to think critically.
“She used to really ask us until we got to the root of a particular issue, and she would magically help us to also create links between some of the ideas that we have brought versus (other aspects) not really considered,” said the 28-year-old.
“It really helped to boost our confidence as well, because with her, there was this natural charm in which we wanted to do better for her.”
It was this natural charm that made her incredibly easy to talk to, and Mr Shukul spoke about her as if describing an old friend.
He fondly remembers one incident where he joined a public speaking competition and had points deducted by a judge for his accent.
While he was bewildered and confused at the decision, Renuka stood by him.
“She joked with me quite a bit … she was like, ‘Huh? Are they okay? What are they talking about? Like, everyone has an accent. How can you be speaking a language without an accent? And where is the definition of proper English or plain English?’,” he said.
“We saw her as our safe space, we saw her as someone that we could speak to as and when we needed,” he said.
“So this mix of what kind of person I would want to be in the future - competent, caring, empathetic, confident, nurturing, empowering, I think these are the qualities that I really saw in her that I wish to imbibe in myself, and I spent as much of my time and energy as possible trying to live up to the standards that she had for us,” he said.
Ms Irie Aman, another of Ms Renuka’s students at IJC, said that she was part of a class that was full of “chaotic, free spirits that drove many other teachers mad”.
However, when Ms Renuka took over as her General Paper and form tutor in her second year in 2015, the class was tamed by her wit.
“She was endlessly patient - more than we deserved,” said the 27-year-old, who was formerly a programme manager at Wavesparks, a platform for youth-led startups, and is currently in between jobs.
“But she was witty and could give as good as she got, which was what some of us troublemakers needed - to be humbled and to learn to laugh at ourselves.”
Like Mr Shukul, Ms Irie said that Renuka “challenged you to be your best, whatever it looked like”, and saw her students for more than just their grades.
“Keeping in touch and being interested in our hobbies, passion, our lives, (and also) past graduation was deeply affirming … she wanted us to live our lives fully, and we wanted to make her proud.”
NOT JUST ANY TEACHER
It has been over 10 years since he last stepped out of her classroom, but to this day, Mr Shukul still lives by the values he gleaned from her, adding that not every teacher can have such an effect on her students.
“She taught me how to appreciate General Paper and how the subject itself came to life is something that has allowed me to continue seeing the power of education and everything that she has taught me, but more importantly, to still continue to cultivate my deeper interest in everything related to the education that I received,” he said.
The interest in learning that Renuka imbued has helped in different life stages, such as his further education and his current job as an assistant manager at trade association SGTech.
Outside of work, Mr Shukul is also the chief coordinator of the Inter-Religious Organisation’s youth wing.
He added that when he attended Renuka’s wake last week, he spoke briefly with her mother.
“All I asked her was, ‘Is there any way that I can contribute to you or your family, or if I can assist or serve in this event in any way’,” he said.
“(Her mum) said: ‘Continue advocating and living by the values that Renuka has taught you and instil in all of you’. And I think that point really hit me very deep within my heart.”
AMONG THE MOST DISCIPLINED ATHLETES
While keenly remembered as an educator, she was also a celebrated athlete on the track, representing Singapore in the 10,000m in the 2011 SEA Games and the 5,000m in the 2015 edition.
Renuka’s former running coach, Steven Quek, said that she was not among the fastest runners when she joined Raffles Junior College in 2004, noting that she was once part of the Trim and Fit (TAF) programme in secondary school.
But her discipline led her to become among the best in the business, as she excelled at both keeping up with her academics and practicing the right lifestyle habits.
“Renuka managed both aspects exceptionally well. Her consistency allowed her to train uninterrupted with the team,” said Mr Quek
This led her to finish among the top contenders at national events during her J2 year in 2005, and she was also selected to represent Singapore at an international meet in China.
After JC, she went to Australia for university in 2007, before she returned to Singapore and began her career in education at IJC, followed by EJC.
Attending Renuka’s wake, Mr Quek said that he spoke with her mother, who thanked him for instilling discipline in her during her time in JC.
“She then added that Renuka would often say, ‘Mr Quek says we must sleep by 10pm … Mr Quek says we must eat fruits’.
“While many students and parents who know me often said similar things, I was still surprised.”
Acquaintances who rubbed shoulders with Renuka at cross-country meets and national schools competitions said that she was among the most gracious competitors in the sport.
“Her humility shone through in small yet profound gestures: Offering encouragement before races, checking on competitors’ well-being mid-run, and celebrating others’ achievements as fervently as her own,” said Mr Joel Tay, a track and field coach at Cedar Girls Secondary School who interacted with her across different competitions.
“Her untimely passing has left a profound void in the athletic and academic communities she touched,” said the 65-year-old.
“She redefined what it means to be a student-athlete, prioritising human connection over accolades and reminding us all that the bonds forged through perseverance and respect outlast any race.”
Running coach Ghana Segaran, who had accompanied Renuka during the 2011 SEA Games in Palembang, Indonesia, said that she was a “humble and polite girl” who was always sharing about her experiences and training with younger athletes.
“All of us were shocked to see her go so soon, (it was) never expected,” said the 71-year-old athletics veteran.