Bills to repeal 377A, amend Constitution to protect definition of marriage tabled in Parliament

SINGAPORE: Bills to repeal a law criminalising gay sex and to amend the Constitution of Singapore to protect the existing definition of marriage were both tabled in Parliament on Thursday (Oct 20) for their first readings, with debate on them expected later next month.



The proposed legislative changes were expected after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his National Day Rally speech on Aug 21 that Section 377A, a colonial-era law in the Penal Code that criminalises sex between men, would be repealed.



But in order to maintain current family and social norms, which define marriage as between a man and a woman, Mr Lee said that constitutional amendments will be made to protect the current definition of marriage.

On Thursday, Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam tabled the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill to repeal Section 377A, while Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli introduced the Constitution of the Republic of Singapore (Amendment No. 3) Bill to amend the Constitution.



The amendment comes in the form of Article 156 on the Institution of Marriage, which states in part (1) that the Legislature, that is Parliament, may, by law, define, regulate, protect, safeguard, support, foster and promote the institution of marriage.



Article 156 (2) provides for the Government and public authorities to protect and promote the institution of marriage in the exercise of their functions.

The effect of these new provisions is that Parliament can define the institution of marriage and with the Government, can make policies on the basis of that definition.



Examples of measures include public housing policies and financial benefits for married couples, as well as education and media policies that promote and safeguard the institution of marriage.



Article 156(3) and 156(4) protect laws defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman, and laws and policies based on such a definition, from being invalidated under Part 4 of the Constitution (Fundamental Liberties).



They ensure that these laws and policies cannot be challenged in court for being in breach of fundamental liberties provided for in the Constitution.



However, it has been repeatedly emphasised that this will not codify or enshrine the definition of marriage as between a man and a women into the Constitution.