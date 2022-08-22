Repeal of 377A: Workers' Party recognises right to equal treatment under law; respects right of different groups to discuss positions

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) recognises the fundamental right of people to live free from fear and discrimination and to be treated equally under the law, it said in a statement on Sunday (Aug 21) in response to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day Rally speech.

"By the same token, we also respect the right of different groups to hold and discuss positions according to their conscience," it added.

Mr Lee said in his speech that Singapore will repeal Section 377A of the Penal Code, a law that criminalises sex between men, adding that the Government will also amend the Constitution to protect the definition of marriage – currently recognised by law as taking place between one man and one woman – from being challenged constitutionally in the courts.

In its statement, the WP added that Singapore is a pluralistic society that consists of multiple religions, ethnicities, cultures, and languages.

"Mutual accommodation and tolerance are critical considerations for legislation in our context," WP said.

The party added that it will participate in the debate in Parliament on the repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code and the proposed change to the Constitution relating to marriage, in light of the amendments that the government will table.

The WP noted that while the issues of 377A and the definition of marriage are very important issues for society, there are other issues facing the nation.

“This is a time when high levels of inflation and cost of living continue to affect Singaporean households, especially those on fixed incomes and low-to-middle incomes,” the statement read.

The WP repeated calls it has made in Parliament for specific reforms to address the "bread and butter concerns".