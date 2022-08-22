Repeal of Section 377A does not meet ‘very high’ bar to hold referendum, says DPM Wong

SINGAPORE: The issue of whether to repeal Section 377A of the Penal Code does not meet the “very high” bar for a nationwide referendum, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday (Aug 22).

Mr Wong was speaking to CNA a day after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that the Government will repeal the colonial-era law that criminalises sex between men.

In his National Day Rally speech, Mr Lee described the move as “the right thing to do”, but added that the Constitution will be amended to protect the definition of marriage as between a man and a woman to prevent legal challenges.

The decision comes months after the Court of Appeal dismissed the latest challenges to Section 377A, reaffirming that the law was “unenforceable in its entirety” until the Attorney-General of the day indicates a change in the prosecutorial policy.

Following the ruling, authorities held extensive discussions with religious leaders, lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) groups, as well as Singaporeans on the best way forward on the law.

Asked why the option of a referendum was not considered, Mr Wong said it is stated in the Constitution that a referendum is required only when sovereignty is at stake. Singapore has held only one national referendum so far, in 1962 when Singaporeans voted on the merger with Malaya.

“The bar for a referendum is set very high and repealing 377A is very far from reaching this bar,” said Mr Wong.

“Because we are repealing a law which the courts have already said we cannot enforce. And even as we go about repealing the law, we are taking steps to ensure that the current family and social norms do not change.

“So we believe this certainly does not meet the bar for a referendum.”

Mr Wong noted that a referendum may not necessarily provide a resolution on sensitive issues.

Citing Britain’s “Brexit” vote in 2016 and Scotland’s independence referendum in 2014, he said: “Far from resolving the issue, finding closure and moving forward, these referendums have deepened divisions in their societies.”