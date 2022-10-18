Repeat offender jailed for extorting unemployed man who was sleeping outside library

SINGAPORE: A repeat offender prone to violence targeted a man who was sleeping outside a library by attacking him and demanding cash from him.

Zainudin Osman, 61, was sentenced to three years' jail on Tuesday (Oct 18), with another three months' imprisonment in lieu of caning as he is over 50 and cannot be caned.

Zainudin pleaded guilty to one count of extortion by intentionally placing the victim in fear of harm in order to induce the victim to hand over money.

The court heard that the victim, a 56-year-old unemployed man, was resting on a chair underneath a shelter outside a restaurant at 600 Lorong 4, Toa Payoh at about 1am on Mar 19 last year.

Zainudin sat beside the victim and attempted to reach into the left pocket of the victim's pants, thinking he was asleep.

The victim swiped Zainudin's hand away and told him "don't play" in Hokkien. He then walked away to sleep on another chair to avoid Zainudin.

Zainudin followed the victim and sat beside him, even though the other seats in the area were empty. He surveyed his surroundings before reaching again into the victim's pocket.

The victim felt the touch and woke up. He asked Zainudin why he was there, and Zainudin retorted that he was free to be there.

The man told Zainudin not to disturb him and tried to disengage by walking away. However, Zainudin blocked him and told him he was from "the 21 gang" and asked for S$2,100.

The victim said he had no money, but Zainudin suggested that the victim hand over S$210 first and pay him the balance 10 days later.

Zainudin also threatened to beat the victim up if he ran away. At about 2.15am, Zainudin pulled the victim's hair, causing him to fall to the ground.

He struck the victim's face with his right hand, and the victim attempted to shield himself. Zainudin kicked the victim and continued to attack him intermittently in footage shown in court.

After Zainudin had pinned him to the floor with his knee and struck him with his elbow, the victim complied and handed S$210 to Zainudin, fearing further injury.

At no point did the victim retaliate. Police camera footage shown in court depicted other members of the public in the area, with one man looking on as he sat on a bench and another person on a bicycle approaching the pair.

The victim lodged a police report the next day and sought medical attention for bruising, haemorrhage and tenderness.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Phoebe Tan asked for between three and three-and-a-half years' jail, with another three months in lieu of caning.

She said there is a need for specific deterrence, as Zainudin has a string of violence-related past convictions dating from 1992.

This was an unprovoked and sustained attack against a victim who was originally sleeping, said Ms Tan.

It was also a brazen attack in a public place where a few members of the public were present, she said.

The penalty for extortion is a jail term of between two and seven years, with caning.