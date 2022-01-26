Rescued eagle flies again after receiving new feathers from Jurong Bird Park

SINGAPORE: A rescued eagle that was found with burnt wing and tail feathers was able to take to the skies again and return to the wild following a painstaking procedure carried out by Jurong Bird Park veterinarians.

The process, called imping, involved replacing more than 50 feathers on the bird's wings and tail, the park said in a news release on Wednesday (Jan 26).

A member of the public on Jurong Island had reported the injured changeable hawk-eagle to the authorities on Jan 7.

The bird was subsequently rescued by the National Parks Board (NParks) and found to be unable to fly due to burnt feathers on both its wings and tail.

The animal was taken to Jurong Bird Park’s avian hospital for examination and treatment the following day and was assessed to be in good health, aside from the damaged feathers.

“While birds will naturally grow new feathers through their molting cycle, it could take up to 12 months for the eagle to fully regrow its feathers and be able to fly again,” the park said.

“The veterinary team decided to imp its wings and tail feathers to help speed up the bird’s release into the wild.”

BAMBOO CHOPSTICKS

The process involves joining what remains of the old or damaged feather to a replacement feather.

This is done by inserting a thin piece of material – known as an imping needle – into the shaft of both feathers and using an adhesive to secure it.

Bamboo chopsticks were used as imping needles in this process, the park said.