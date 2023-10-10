Singapore study on long COVID finds unvaccinated survivors at higher risk of heart complications

SINGAPORE: A study involving almost 1.8 million Singaporeans and permanent residents has found that unvaccinated people who have had COVID-19 are more likely to develop heart problems a year later.

The study, led by Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases academic journal on Sep 25, is the first and largest to examine the risk of long COVID in a highly vaccinated, multi-ethnic Southeast Asian population, said NTU in a news release on Oct 9.

The study found that 912 out of 106,012 patients - all unvaccinated - who had recovered from COVID-19 reported "lingering after-effects" consistent with long COVID syndromes, which may include fatigue, shortness of breath, memory problems, and heart complications such as cardiovascular, cerebrovascular and thrombosis.

The study was carried out by researchers from the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine (LKCMedicine), the Ministry of Health, Singapore General Hospital and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

“We were motivated to conduct our study after hearing of increasing reports of long COVID syndrome. Even though we are now in the post-pandemic period, our findings remain relevant as COVID is here to stay with evolving variants, and the world will continue to need to understand its effects and safeguard ourselves," said NTU LKCMedicine's Assistant Professor Lim Jue Tao of Infectious Disease Modelling and lead author of the study.

"Our study underscores the need for people to get vaccinated and boosted as a vital means of protection.”