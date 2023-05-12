Do you need to install a residual current circuit breaker? Here's what you need to know

SINGAPORE: From July, all homes in Singapore will be required to have a residual current circuit breaker (RCCB) installed, although home owners will be given a two-year grace period.

Since July 1985, all new homes are required to be installed with RCCBs. Those built before and after July 1985, that have undergone substantive renovations or electrical installation works, were also required to comply with this requirement.

But there is still a small percentage of homes built before July 1985 that may be using their original electrical circuits without the device installed.

According to data from Housing Board (HDB), about 1.3 per cent of one-room and two-room flats completed in and before 1985 are not installed with the device.

And about 2 per cent of three-room and larger flats completed in the same period either do not have it, or have an RCCB that does not protect the whole flat.

Not sure if you are one of these home owners? Here's what you need to know:

WHY DO I NEED AN RCCB?

The residual current circuit breaker located in your electrical distribution board is a safety device. It prevents electric shocks by cutting off the electricity supply when current leaks in your home are detected.

These leaks can be caused by ageing or exposed wires, faulty electrical appliances or damaged insulation.

HOW DO I KNOW IF I NEED TO INSTALL ONE?

Home owners living in HDB flats built before July 1985 will be notified by the Energy Market Authority (EMA) to install an RCCB in their homes if they have not already done so.

Those living in private homes, regardless of when they were built, will also be asked to check, and comply if they do not have one.