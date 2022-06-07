Cruises from Singapore to Indonesia to resume next month with Genting Dream sailing to Bintan, Batam

SINGAPORE: Holidaymakers will soon be able to go on cruises from Singapore to Indonesia.

From Jul 1, Genting Dream under Resorts World Cruises will set sail on two-night trips to Bintan and Batam, with the ship departing on Fridays, the company said in a media release on Tuesday (Jun 7).

The cruise ship will also do three-night trips from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur and Melaka via Port Dickson and to Penang from Jul 3. It will also do two-night trips to Kuala Lumpur and Melaka.

“Resorts World Cruises will be the first cruise line from Singapore to resume cruising to Indonesia with the two-night Bintan and Batam weekend getaway cruise starting Jul 1, 2022,” said Mr Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises.

“We will continue to include more popular destinations to Phuket and Krabi in Thailand and North Bali in Indonesia from October 2022 onwards to provide our vacationers with more destination options,” he added.

“We would also like to thank the Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand governments for their ongoing support in launching destination cruises with Resorts World Cruises.”

Indonesia's Tourism Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno said that the country is “looking forward” to welcoming Resorts World Cruises and the Genting Dream.

“With Resorts World Cruises taking on a pioneering role to restart destination cruises in Indonesia, we are confident that together, we will rejuvenate the regional cruise tourism industry,” he added.