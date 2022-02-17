Resorts World Sentosa to expand SEA Aquarium, Universal Studios; hotels to be refurbished

SINGAPORE: Visitors to Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) will soon be able to explore a Minions-themed zone at Universal Studios Singapore and an oceanarium that is significantly larger than the existing SEA Aquarium.

The new offerings are part of the resort’s “RWS 2.0” expansion plan which was first announced in 2019, Resorts World Sentosa said in a media release on Thursday (Feb 17).

“Universal Studios Singapore will feature a new highly immersive themed zone, Minion Land. At the same time, SEA Aquarium will be significantly enhanced and rebranded as the Singapore Oceanarium (SGO),” the resort said.

“The upgraded attractions will form two key components of RWS 2.0, and are envisioned to become Singapore’s new tourism icons and purpose of visits."

The resort also announced plans to refurbish three of its hotels – Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Hotel Michael and Festive Hotel – as well as its convention centre.

“Together with other refurbishment works, construction will commence with about S$400 million to be spent as project investment in 2022,” it said.

Construction and renovation works will begin in the second quarter of 2022.