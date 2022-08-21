4-day work week tough for some F&Bs, but other benefits on offer to attract workers

SINGAPORE: Some food and beverage operators may be dangling a four-day work week to attract talent, but most are finding it a challenge to offer such benefits in the face of limited manpower and rising costs.

Instead, these firms have turned to other benefits to attract talent in a competitive labour market where applicants usually go for F&B jobs offering higher wages. Staff in the industry have long had to contend with long and irregular work hours in physically demanding jobs, in addition to low pay.

A shorter working week for F&B staff came into the spotlight after Japanese fast-food chain Tenya cut its work week to four days. Tenya said it quickly filled eight positions when it made the switch, when before, it often did not get any applicants when it advertised for jobs, the Straits Times reported.

A franchise of Japan's Tempura Tendon Tenya, the chain implemented the change on Jul 4 after months of discussion, its operations manager Chrisantra Sim told CNA.

The company wanted to improve its employees' work-life balance and reduce fatigue, she said, adding that Tenya staff are now happier and productivity is higher.

"Three days off can give them ample rest and (allow them to) spend more time with their loved ones. With more rest we believe that service standards and quality will increase," said Ms Sim, 42.

Four-day weeks apply to its rank-and-file staff, who clock around 44 hours a week, a reduction from the previous 50 to 55 hours under five-day weeks.