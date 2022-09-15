More restaurants implement reservation fees to prevent no-shows as bookings spike

SINGAPORE: With more people dining out as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, some restaurants now require customers to place reservation deposits or credit card holding fees to prevent no-shows or last-minute cancellations.

Ms Tan Woan Shin, who oversees marketing and public communications at Thai restaurant Un Yang Kor Dai, said the restaurant implemented a reservation credit card holding fee of S$25 to reduce the number of no-shows.

“We just want to reduce and avoid those customers that make multiple bookings on the same day but in different restaurants,” she told CNA.

Before it implemented a credit card holding fee, the restaurant had two to four no-shows a week.

“After we implemented it, the rate dropped until about every month, only one or two tables do not turn up,” said Ms Tan.

In most cases when a restaurant asks for a reservation guarantee, the customer is not actually charged the fee, said the Restaurant Association of Singapore. The credit card holds the amount, and the amount is released after the meal instead of being deducted from the bill.

Other restaurants may choose to charge an actual booking fee upfront, and the deposit is later deducted from the bill.

Grub implemented a credit card holding fee of S$50 per table for both of its outlets at Stevens Road and Junction 8 late last year.

The fee applies to groups of five and above on weekends at the Stevens Road outlet and every day at the Junction 8 outlet, which is generally busier, marketing director Amanda Phan said.

If customers cancel their reservation with less than 24 hours' notice or do not show up, they forfeit their deposit.

This has been “very helpful” to reduce no-shows, said Ms Phan, adding that more customers now call if they need to cancel the reservation instead of simply not showing up.