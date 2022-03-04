Restoration works at St James Power Station completed

SINGAPORE: Restoration and adaptive reuse works at St James Power Station have been completed, Mapletree Investments said on Friday (Mar 4).

The national monument, which was gazetted in 2009, has been leased to technology company Dyson as its global headquarters and research centre.

The newly refurbished St James Power Station will house a heritage gallery in one of its distinctive chimneys, and a heritage trail will feature maritime artefacts around the monument, Mapletree said in a press release.

“The St James Power Station Heritage Trail and Gallery reflect the nation’s history as a trading hub, its rich heritage and progressive transformation over the years into a world-class city centre,” it said.

“Visitors will be treated to an immersive experience and discover the rich and fascinating history of St James Power Station, and the evolution of the HarbourFront Precinct.”