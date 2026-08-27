Singapore retailers retrain workers as social commerce reshapes jobs

SINGAPORE: Scroll through a shopping app, and you may come across livestreams where salespeople demonstrate products, answer questions and offer promotions.

Viewers who are interested can add the product to their cart or simply leave a comment indicating that they want to buy it.

As such shopping habits become more common, retailers in Singapore are training workers in social commerce and redesigning jobs to meet demand for new skills.

BUILDING NEW SKILLSETS

Social commerce – where consumers discover and buy products through social media – is on the rise in Singapore.

Local bank DBS projected last year that Singapore's social commerce market would grow at a compound annual rate of about 16 per cent through 2030, when sales are expected to reach S$8.47 billion (US$6.6 billion). Live commerce is expected to account for more than a third of that market.

The bank also cited research suggesting that conversion rates for livestream selling can be up to 10 times higher than traditional e-commerce. Seeing a person use and review a product live can also build trust and help shoppers make decisions faster.

As retailers build their social commerce capabilities, the roles and skills they require are also evolving.