More retailers in Singapore turning to short-term leases to manage costs, stay flexible

SINGAPORE: One in five retailers in Singapore are now opting for short-term leases of less than a year and flexible store formats, according to the Singapore Retailers Association (SRA).

This figure is about 10 per cent more than last year, as more retailers avoid the typical three- to five-year contracts in order to stay nimble and manage costs, the association told CNA.

Landlords are also increasingly open to such flexible structures, with some even reserving units to host pop-ups year-round.

The trend reflects growing caution and adaptability in the sector as businesses navigate shifting consumer habits and cost pressures, said analysts.

TESTING THE WATERS

Sustainable fashion firm Swapaholic is one such retailer experimenting with short-term rentals.

Once an entirely online business, it opened a physical outlet in the Clarke Quay area on a nine-month lease. It allows customers to swap, sell and buy preloved clothing.

“The short-term lease allows us to experiment. It allows us to see how a concept like ours fits in with this mainstream retail environment, measure impact, gather insights, and then commit to the long term,” said the company’s founder Priyanka Shahra.

This willingness to test physical retail spaces before making long-term commitments reflects a broader shift, said SRA council member Jason Lee.

He noted that retailers must be mindful of obligations that come with fixed-term leases, and may struggle if they encounter cash flow issues or have insufficient manpower to manage their stores.