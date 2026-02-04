Not mandating retrenchment benefits provides business flexibility while protecting workers: MOM

SINGAPORE: Singapore does not mandate retrenchment benefits because a “balanced approach” that provides business flexibility while protecting workers achieves better outcomes, Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Health Koh Poh Koon said in parliament on Wednesday (Feb 4).

While retrenchment benefits are not required, the Tripartite Advisory on Managing Excess Manpower and Responsible Retrenchment specifies a prevailing norm of two weeks to one month’s salary per year of service.

In unionised companies, the norm rises to one month’s salary per year of service. The advisory was last updated in January 2023.

On Wednesday, Dr Koh said that around nine in 10 eligible employees received retrenchment benefits from 2020 to 2025.

Of these, around eight in 10 received benefits of at least two weeks’ salary per year of service, in line with the prevailing norm.

This was based on data submitted by companies with at least 10 employees, which are required to notify the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) of any retrenchment.

Dr Koh was responding to questions on retrenchment benefits raised by Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh (WP-Aljunied) and National Trades Union Congress assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay (PAP-Pioneer).

Mr Singh had pointed to reports about contentious retrenchments in 2025.

CNA previously reported that MOM was looking into retrenchment exercises conducted by unionised company Twelve Cupcakes, which allegedly did not give workers advance notice; and travel platform Agoda, which allegedly told employees not to approach authorities or risk losing retrenchment benefits.

Mr Singh asked if the government would consider a differentiated guideline for bigger companies with more than 25 employees to give retrenchment benefits above the prevailing norm, rather than a “one size fits all” approach.

He drew a parallel to the Workplace Fairness Act – a new piece of legislation against discrimination – where bigger companies with more than 25 employees follow a differentiated regime.

“Companies with more workers were deemed to have more resources to comply, while those with less were exempt, even though they still have to comply with the spirit of the law through the Tripartite Guidelines (on) Fair Employment Practices,” said Mr Singh, referring to the anti-discrimination framework.