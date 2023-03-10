Retrenched tech workers in Singapore face long, stressful job search with little results

SINGAPORE: Two months of frantic job hunting yielded him two job offers after he was retrenched from tech firm Meta's Singapore office last December.

But even as the 31-year-old man – who wanted to be known as G – thought he secured a new job, his offer was abruptly rescinded when the employer cut his role in a company reorganisation.

G is among the casualties in the wave of tech layoffs that transpired as 2022 came to an end. Tech firms in Singapore laid off 1,270 workers from July to mid-November 2022, and the job cuts have continued into 2023.

Besides Facebook parent Meta, which retrenched 11,000 employees worldwide, other big tech firms – from Twitter, Microsoft and Google to Lenovo, Sea and Carousell – have done the same.

Months after being laid off, many affected workers in Singapore are still struggling to gain employment.

CNA spoke to five such workers, most of whom have sent out numerous job applications with hardly a ping back, and are relying on severance packages and savings to tide them over.

An ex-Meta employee who did not want to be named applied for 20 to 30 positions similar to her last recruiting role. The woman in her 30s moved to Singapore from China on an employment pass in mid-2022, but was retrenched by Meta in December.

She has since had calls with 10 potential employers, and interviews with half as many, but still ended up without offers.

The China national surmised that the salary requirement of at least S$5,000 for an employment pass was the main barrier for employers.

"Most of the companies, they talk to me and they say they can (offer me a job). But ... in the end, they may just prefer locals," she said.

After a fruitless search, she decided to return to her home country, where she received a job offer for a similar position but with lower pay.