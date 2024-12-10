Revamped Golden Mile Complex expected to open doors to public by third quarter of 2029

SINGAPORE: A restored and refreshed Golden Mile Complex will open its doors to the public in the third quarter of 2029 with a new name – The Golden Mile.

Developed by GMC Property – a joint venture between Perennial Holdings and Far East Organization – The Golden Mile will consist of strata offices, medical suites, an architecture centre and two retail floors.

The refurbished building is part of an integrated development – Golden Mile Singapore – which will include a 45-storey residential tower named Aurea.

More details about the tower will be shared early next year.

The Golden Mile is located in Singapore’s Downtown Core, along a stretch comprising Beach Road, the Ophir-Rochor corridor and the Kallang lifestyle hub.

“It’s the perfect place for a commercial centre – near multiple MRT stations, expressways and convention centres,” Ms Dawn Tan, Perennial Holdings’ chief operating officer for Singapore and the region excluding China, told members of the media on Tuesday (Dec 10).