Revamped Golden Mile Complex expected to open doors to public by third quarter of 2029
The refurbished Golden Mile Complex, which has been renamed The Golden Mile, will feature strata offices, medical suites, an architecture centre and two retail and dining floors.
SINGAPORE: A restored and refreshed Golden Mile Complex will open its doors to the public in the third quarter of 2029 with a new name – The Golden Mile.
Developed by GMC Property – a joint venture between Perennial Holdings and Far East Organization – The Golden Mile will consist of strata offices, medical suites, an architecture centre and two retail floors.
The refurbished building is part of an integrated development – Golden Mile Singapore – which will include a 45-storey residential tower named Aurea.
More details about the tower will be shared early next year.
The Golden Mile is located in Singapore’s Downtown Core, along a stretch comprising Beach Road, the Ophir-Rochor corridor and the Kallang lifestyle hub.
“It’s the perfect place for a commercial centre – near multiple MRT stations, expressways and convention centres,” Ms Dawn Tan, Perennial Holdings’ chief operating officer for Singapore and the region excluding China, told members of the media on Tuesday (Dec 10).
The first two floors of the 22-storey building will be a retail space with both indoor and alfresco dining options. It will also have an amphitheatre where entertainment will be provided for office occupants and members of the public.
“The retail component of The Golden Mile is set to redefine itself as a lifestyle hub. We are committed to curating a diverse range of offerings, including lifestyle (and food and beverage) options and (a) gourmet supermarket,” Ms Tan said.
MORE THAN 150 OFFICE UNITS
There will be 156 strata-titled office units across six layout types with sizes ranging from about 66 sq m to 501 sq m.
Fourteen “crown” offices on floors 19 to 22 of the building will have floor areas of between 308 sq m and 501 sq m each. Tenants will have full-height floor-to-ceiling glass windows where they will be able to enjoy panoramic waterfront and skyline views.
Meanwhile, the split-level “loft mezzanine” offices on floors six to 16 will also have waterfront views and offer balconies. There will be 76 of these units available.
The 25 “flagship” offices on levels three to seven will have a private lift lobby and direct access to the car park and retail floors.
A total of 19 medical suites will occupy about 3,000 sq m on the third level of The Golden Mile.
The suites will have a variety of flexible layouts and sizes to cater to both boutique and large-scale medical practices. Each unit will have an ensuite toilet.
There will also be a sky terrace and sky garden on levels nine and 18 respectively.
“The Golden Mile’s strata offices and medical suites present a rare opportunity to own a piece of a heritage building which has been revitalised into a modern commercial hub in Singapore’s downtown core,” said Mr Pua Seck Guan, executive chairman and chief executive officer of Perennial Holdings
“With sustainable strategies in place, The Golden Mile also calls to businesses who appreciate the care taken with conservation and sustainability,” he added.
CONSERVATION EFFORTS
When tenants and members of the public visit The Golden Mile come 2029, they will notice numerous “character-defining elements” that were retained from Golden Mile Complex, said Mr Seah Chee Huang, chief executive of DP Architects – the firm working on the project.
The historic building’s stepped terrace profile, podium, lattice windows and mosaics are among its features that have been earmarked for preservation. Its atrium’s spatial characteristics will also be retained to preserve its sense of place.
“Conservation projects come with unique challenges and constraints. Our priority is to future-proof the building while respecting its heritage,” Ms Tan of Perennial Holdings said.
“We are actively exploring and implementing measures to unlock its full potential in line with modern-day standards.”
Completed in 1973, Golden Mile Complex was one of the first mixed-use developments in Singapore, and the first large-scale strata-titled building to be conserved in the country.
Golden Mile Complex was sold for S$700 million (about US$522 million currently) to a consortium comprising Perennial Holdings, Sino Land and Far East Organization in 2022.
Until May last year, it was home to shops, offices and residential units. One of its penthouse apartments was formerly occupied by one of its original architects, Mr William Lim.
The Golden Mile will also strongly champion sustainability by having a naturally ventilated atrium spine with assisted fans and smart temperature sensing, as well as highly efficient chiller plant and air-distribution systems.
It will also have a smart energy management system and use renewable energy generated by solar photovoltaic panels.
“We’ll make sure the building is comfortable enough for the customer without sacrificing on sustainability,” Ms Tan said