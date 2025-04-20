Fitness deck, 24-hour lounge: Revamped Marine Parade Community Building to open first quarter of 2026
The Marine Parade Community Building will be directly linked to Marine Parade MRT station via its basement.
SINGAPORE: An open fitness deck and running track, a 24-hour self-help lounge, a community plaza, food and beverage outlets, music rooms, dance studios and a culinary studio, as well as the Marine Parade Public Library.
These are among the recreational and learning facilities that residents can look forward to in the new Marine Parade Community Building, which is expected to be completed within the first quarter of 2026, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on Sunday (Apr 20).
There are also plans to have a “community hub” – spanning about 40,000 sqft – in the building to house “a series of social service enterprises or social service organisations”, added Dr Tan during an event held by the Marine Parade Constituency Office to update residents on the building’s progress.
Dr Tan, who will helm the People’s Action Party (PAP) slate in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC for the 2025 General Election, also hopes to bring in an “integrated type of centre to promote healthy ageing” to the community building.
Residents can expect a variety of new services that “enhance convenience, wellness and social connection”, added the Marine Parade Constituency Office in a media release.
BETTER ACCESSIBILITY
When the community building is open, there will be a “continuous connection” – with air-conditioning – between its basement and Marine Parade MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line, said Dr Tan.
An upcoming lift at the pedestrian overhead bridge linking Tao Nan School and Block 67 Marine Drive will also be located steps away from the community building.
“This upgrade will enhance safety and accessibility, benefiting students, seniors and residents with mobility needs,” said the constituency office.
Complementing this is a series of upcoming and recently completed covered linkways across Marine Crescent, Marine Terrace, Joo Chiat Road and East Coast Road that will connect homes to key amenities, it added.
This is further supported by Marine Terrace MRT station and the Marine Parade cluster shuttle bus service, which links residents to Marine Parade Central and other essential spots like schools, polyclinics and food centres.
Plans for the major renovation of the community building were presented in late 2018 to Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, who was then an adviser to the Marine Parade Grassroots Organisation.
Sunday’s progress update on the community building follows the unveiling of a five-year plan for Marine Parade Town on Saturday.
The five-year plan, which will guide estate improvements until 2030, is set to introduce over 140 new projects. Among these are three new sports facilities and a water play park featuring a flying fox.
Marine Parade Town is made up of areas within the former boundaries of Marine Parade GRC, MacPherson SMC and Mountbatten SMC.