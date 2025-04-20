Fitness deck, 24-hour lounge: Revamped Marine Parade Community Building to open first quarter of 2026 ​​​​​

SINGAPORE: An open fitness deck and running track, a 24-hour self-help lounge, a community plaza, food and beverage outlets, music rooms, dance studios and a culinary studio, as well as the Marine Parade Public Library.

These are among the recreational and learning facilities that residents can look forward to in the new Marine Parade Community Building, which is expected to be completed within the first quarter of 2026, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on Sunday (Apr 20).

There are also plans to have a “community hub” – spanning about 40,000 sqft – in the building to house “a series of social service enterprises or social service organisations”, added Dr Tan during an event held by the Marine Parade Constituency Office to update residents on the building’s progress.