Review mental health infrastructure, make consultation costs affordable: Dr Wan Rizal

SINGAPORE: To prioritise mental health care and support for Singaporeans, mental health infrastructure and mental health consultation costs should be reviewed.

These reviews were called for by Member of Parliament (MP) Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah (PAP - Jalan Besar) in Parliament on Monday (Oct 4).

Speaking during an adjournment motion, Dr Wan Rizal also highlighted the need to earlier detect people who are at risk or have symptoms of mental health issues.

These calls come about a year after he spoke about eradicating mental health stigmatisation during his first adjournment motion on Oct 15, 2020.

‘SOFTWARE’, EXPERTISE AND RESOURCES IMPORTANT

To improve Singapore's mental health infrastructure, Dr Wan Rizal called on the Government to address the importance of “software” in the country’s mental health infrastructure aside from the “hardware”, which includes resources.

“Diagnosing or sensing mental health issues takes time — getting to know the patient, building trust, and delving into the situation can make a difference. Therefore, it could be useful to consider and budget for longer consultation times in the future healthcare system,” he said.

Dr Wan Rizal also called for equipping all polyclinics, general practitioners and social service agencies with the “necessary expertise and resources” to make mental health screening more accessible to Singaporeans.

Dr Wan Rizal expressed support for the COVID-19 Mental Wellness Task Force’s recommendation to develop a national mental health competency framework.

This framework would include a common set of training standards and “clearly defined degrees of competencies” expected of professionals and para-professionals.

“I hope this framework can be extended to students in Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) as part of a module. So they too can be a ready resource for the community support network,” he said.

He suggested “expanding existing programmes or creating equivalent ones in IHLs” to nurture more mental health professionals.

“Similarly, I hope the training can also be extended to working professionals to develop their competencies and be their organisation's resource person at work.”

He also suggested developing a “community support network” of trained staff and volunteers. These people can be the first point of contact to attend to “distress calls and walk-in consultations”.

INCREASE MEDISAVE CLAIM LIMIT

Dr Wan Rizal also called for a review of mental health consultation costs.

The financial costs of seeking treatment, especially over a long period, can be “prohibitive” for mental health patients getting help, he said.

For example, he said, the annual MediSave limit is S$700 a year from 2022, but this amount may be fully used up after a few consultations.

“Perhaps the Government could explore increasing the MediSave claim limit for mental health consultations, given that such consultations can be a bit more regular for those who need more help,” he said.

“The Government could also provide greater subsidies for those who are under the Pioneer or Merdeka Generation, as well as those having CHAS (Community Health Assist Scheme) cards.”

Dr Wan Rizal noted that some insurance policy providers have started to offer insurance policies that provide coverage for mental health conditions, but there are other providers who have not.

“I am heartened ... when Senior Minister of State Janil (Puthucheary) previously told this house that there are ongoing efforts to make treatment more affordable, and MOH is also working with insurance companies and other stakeholders to further optimise the coverage process,” he said.

‘ENGAGE EARLY’ TO SPOT MENTAL ILLNESS

Finally, Dr Wan Rizal urged to normalise mental health screening for all Singaporeans in order to intervene early and quickly once mental health issues are detected.

This can be done through “key touchpoints”, such as schools and IHLs, workplaces, hospitals, GP clinics, paediatrics clinics, and gynaecological clinics.

Once people are screened for being at risk or have symptoms of mental health issues, they can then be referred promptly to a mental health practitioner, he added.

“We want to engage early, before mental health issues disrupt their lives and risk them doing something harmful.”