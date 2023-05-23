Teo Chee Hean to review rental of Ridout Road state properties; Shanmugam, Balakrishnan requested independent review

SINGAPORE: A review will be conducted relating to the rental of state properties along Ridout Road by ministers K Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday (May 23).

Mr Lee said he had asked for reports from the relevant agencies last week, setting out the facts.

He added that Mr Shanmugam, the Home Affairs and Law Minister, and Dr Balakrishnan, the Foreign Affairs Minister, had requested a review that is independent of the ministries and agencies they supervise.

"I have also asked Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean to review the matter, and establish whether proper processes have been followed, and if there has been any wrongdoing," said Mr Lee in a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

"This must be done to ensure that this government maintains the highest standards of integrity.

"I have asked SM Teo to carry out the review expeditiously and to make the findings public in time for the parliamentary sitting."