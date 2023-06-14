Revised registers of electors open for public inspection from Jun 15

SINGAPORE: Singapore's revised registers of electors will be open for public inspection from Jun 15 to Jun 28, the Elections Department (ELD) said on Wednesday (Jun 14).

This comes after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong directed ELD to revise the registers of electors and complete the revision by Jul 31.

The revised registers contain the names of all qualified electors as of Jun 1.

Singaporeans are able to check their particulars in the registers on the ELD website, on the Singpass App or on the LifeSG app or website.

People who are unable to check their particulars online can do so at community centres and ServiceSG centres near their homes. They can do so at the ELD office at Novena Rise by making an appointment online or calling 1800-225-5353.

Singaporeans who are overseas and unable to check their particulars online may do so at Singapore overseas missions serving as overseas registration centres.