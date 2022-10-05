Rhinoceros horns worth S$1.2 million seized at Changi Airport, largest such haul in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) on Tuesday (Oct 4) seized 20 pieces of rhinoceros horns that were being smuggled through Singapore Changi Airport.

Airport security and NParks' K9 Unit detected and inspected two bags and found 34kg of rhinoceros horns, estimated to be worth around S$1.2 million, NParks said in a media release on Wednesday.

This is Singapore's largest seizure of rhinoceros horns to date, it added.

"The owner of the bags, who was travelling from South Africa to the Lao People's Democratic Republic through Singapore, was immediately arrested and the rhinoceros horns were seized by NParks."