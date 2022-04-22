Rice and the Climate Crisis: Singapore focusing on diversification, stockpiling amid changing rice yields from other countries

SINGAPORE: As rice-producing countries experience shifting outputs owing to climate change, Singapore is holding strong to the pillars of its food security strategy, including diversification and stockpiling.

For instance, Thailand – a major supplier of rice to Singapore – has seen periods of severe drought and excessive rain, affecting rice yield.

In 2019, Thai rice exports plummeted by 32 per cent - from 11.2 million tonnes (mt) in the previous year to 7.6 mt. The number dropped even lower in 2020, when only 5.7 mt were shipped overseas.

Data showed the situation had improved slightly by the end of last year, with an estimated 6.1 mt of rice exported. Abundant rainfall, higher crop yields and the depreciation of the baht gave a boost to the export sector in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In response to CNA queries, Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry noted that while Thailand is a key source for food supplies such as rice, Singapore also imports rice from other countries such as Vietnam and India.

“The Government will continue to adopt a multi-pronged strategy involving import diversification, local production and stockpiling to mitigate the impact of unforeseen disruptions to our food supply.”

“This helps to reduce our vulnerability to price fluctuations and to ensure that food prices remain competitive.”

For supermarket Sheng Siong, rice supply from Thailand has “largely been stable”.

But there were “adjustments in prices” for Thai rice from late-2021 due to climate conditions, such as floods that impacted crop yields. Rising transportation and energy costs also impacted costs, it said.

To ensure a secure supply of rice amid changing outputs, Sheng Siong said its strategy is to “increase inventory levels and place advanced orders wherever possible to mitigate the price fluctuations”.

It is also diversifying its import sources, “with Vietnam rice in particular increasing in popularity as a widely accepted alternative source”. It also imports rice from Taiwan, India and Australia.