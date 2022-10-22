Richard Branson invited to debate with Shanmugam on Singapore’s anti-drugs policy, death penalty

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said it has invited British billionaire Richard Branson to Singapore for a live televised debate with its minister K Shanmugam on the country's approach towards drugs and the death penalty.

Mr Branson has been vocal in his views against Singapore's death penalty for crimes such as drug trafficking, most recently in a blog post on Oct 10. Earlier this year, he spoke out against the execution of convicted drug trafficker Nagaenthran Dharmalingam.

In response to his blog post, MHA said in a media release on Saturday (Oct 22) that he made false assertions about alleged racial bias and the treatment of defence lawyers.

The ministry also reiterated Singapore's stance on drugs, saying that the capital sentence has had a clear deterrent effect on drug traffickers in Singapore.

"Our priority is to protect Singapore and Singaporeans from the scourge of drugs," said MHA. "We take a comprehensive harm prevention approach, which includes the use of the death penalty for traffickers who traffic large amounts of drugs and seek to profit from destroying other people’s lives and livelihoods."

In inviting Mr Branson to a debate on the issue, MHA said: "Mr Branson’s flight to and accommodation in Singapore will be paid for.

"Mr Branson may use this platform to demonstrate to Singaporeans the error of our ways and why Singapore should do away with laws that have kept our population safe from the global scourge of drug abuse."