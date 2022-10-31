Richard Branson declines invitation to debate death penalty with Shanmugam, says TV format 'turns serious debate into spectacle'

SINGAPORE: British billionaire Richard Branson declined the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) invitation to a debate on Singapore’s approach towards drugs and the death penalty, saying the conversation “needs local voices” and that a television debate “cannot do the complexity of the death penalty any service”.

In an open letter posted on his blog on Monday (Oct 31), Mr Branson said that such a debate “reduces nuanced discourse to soundbites, turns serious debate into spectacle” and urged the ministry to engage stakeholders such as advocates, lawyers and journalists.

“Abolition is not, as some argue, a Western concept imposed on the rest of the world,” he added. “This is about universal human rights and humanity’s shared aspiration to advance equality, justice, dignity, and freedom everywhere, for everyone.”

He also expressed “enormous respect for Singapore and Singaporeans and for everything your country has achieved over the last decades” in his letter, which was addressed to Singapore’s Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam.

“It is because of this respect that I feel compelled to speak out when I see things go as horribly wrong as Singapore’s use of the death penalty,” he said.

“And I am not a lone voice raising this. There are many Singaporeans, including lawyers, human rights defenders, civil society organisations, and others, who have consistently expressed the same concerns.”

Mr Branson also said that imposing the death penalty for drug offences is a “disproportionate and ineffective” response to the problem.