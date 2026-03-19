Commuters to face higher ride-hailing fares as petrol prices climb

Analysts noted that transport companies can explore various measures to help drivers offset rising fuel costs.

Associate Professor Walter Theseira of the Singapore University of Social Sciences said the likely outcome for consumers is higher fares.

“There is no regulation that says that the only way you can address this problem is to implement a specific surcharge on the fare,” he said.

“You could always just increase the base fare overall, or you could let the surge pricing and supply and demand basically do the work,” he added.

“So there are many different ways of dealing with it, but I do expect the end result for consumers is that the fares are going to get higher."

Ride-hailing platform Grab said it will continue providing drivers with fuel discounts through partnerships with petrol stations to help them manage their costs.

“We understand that rising fuel prices impact the livelihoods of our driver- and delivery-partners,” said a Grab spokesperson.

“We remain in close consultation with unions and industry partners to monitor the situation and explore further avenues to support our partner community.”

For taxi operator Strides Premier, its in-house fuel kiosks will offer prices up to 35 per cent lower than prevailing market rates.

“This initiative complements our existing rental schemes, some of which already provide fuel credits to help offset drivers’ operating costs,” said Ms Khoo Gui Ju, general manager of Strides Premier's vehicle leasing business.

“Together, these measures are designed to ease cost pressures and support the livelihoods of our driver-partners.”

Car-sharing service GetGo has raised its mileage rate by 5 cents per kilometre for its non-EV vehicles, citing “a significant increase in costs” due to higher global fuel prices.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and do our best to provide support for our users,” it said.

Meanwhile, ride-hailing platform TADA said it is constantly looking for ways to support drivers and boost their earnings, including measures to improve welfare and daily income, with more details to be shared in due time.