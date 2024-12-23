Ride-hail platforms must accommodate wheelchair users, young families under new LTA licensing rules

NEW LICENSING CONDITIONS

Under the new licensing conditions, operators must inform commuters if a matched vehicle cannot accommodate their needs, so as to allow them to cancel and rebook within the grace period if they had forgotten to indicate their requirements.

If commuters fail to indicate the need for wheelchair space or a child seat at the point of booking, drivers will be able to cancel the booking without incurring a penalty.

The call-booking requirement will also removed for smaller street-hail operators, said LTA.

Excluding CDG Zig, which operates the call-booking service for Comfort DelGro, and CityCab, such services will no longer be a licensing requirement.

Smaller operators that opt to continue call-booking services will not be subjected to LTA’s quality of service standards or data requirements.

Operators will also be required to display a standardised set of trip information to drivers to improve transparency, making it easier for drivers to use various platforms and compare trips offered across them.

To address operational risks, LTA said operators will be required to put into place a planned response to any breach in information security, as well as establish contingency plans for incidents that can disrupt ride-hail operations.

"Operators that intend to exit the market must also provide LTA with an exit plan which should include details on the transition arrangements for affected drivers, and the settlement of outstanding financial payments to drivers and commuters," said the authority.

The exit plan has to be submitted with a minimum notice period of 120 days - twice the current notice period of 60 days.

The new measures are aimed at stabilising the taxi supply, enhancing the resilience of P2P services to mitigate the impact of any service disruption on commuters and drivers, and ensuring that such services are able to cater to a wider range of needs, said LTA.