Ridout Road bungalow rentals: What the CPIB probe found

SINGAPORE: As public speculation swirled around the rental of black and white bungalows by two government ministers, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on May 17 tasked the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) to look into the matter to determine if there was any misconduct related to transactions involving the two state properties.

In a report of its findings released on Wednesday (Jun 28), the CPIB said it had found no evidence of corruption or criminal wrongdoing by Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in their leasing of the two properties at 26 Ridout Road and 31 Ridout Road respectively.

CPIB said it found no preferential treatment given to the Ministers and their spouses, nor any disclosure of privileged information in the process of the transactions.

There was also no evidence to suggest any abuse of position by the Ministers for personal gain, it added.

CPIB director Denis Tang in a letter to Mr Lee attached to the report said: "The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has agreed with CPIB’s findings and recommendations. AGC has directed that no further action to be taken as the facts do not disclose any offence."

He added that the investigation into this matter is closed.

For its review, the CPIB conducted interviews with the two Ministers and their spouses, former and current officers from the Ministry of Law, the Singapore Land Authority, and National Parks Board, property and managing agents, and other individuals with the knowledge of the rental transactions of the two state properties in question. It also obtained evidence from documents and other information related to the rental transactions and parties involved.

Here are some excerpts from the CPIB report:

BOTH PROPERTIES WERE PUBLICLY AVAILABLE

"At the material time in 2018/2019, the lease availability of No 26 and No 31 Ridout Road State properties were made known to the general public. Both had advertisement signs displayed prominently at the gates of these properties, and in addition No 31 was listed on the State Property Information Online website.

Members of the public can ask the Singapore Land Authority or the Managing Agent for an indicative rent or asking rent for the properties they are interested. The final amount arrived at is a matter of mutual agreement with or without negotiation by the interested party and SLA."

WHY LAND SIZE OF 26 RIDOUT ROAD WAS EXPANDED

"The No. 26 Ridout Road State property of land size 9,350 sq m had been vacant since December 2013 ... (In) January 2018, Mr Shanmugam appointed a property agent to represent him for the rental transaction of the property. By then, the property had been vacant without attracting any bids for more than four years.

During a site visit, Mr Shanmugam noticed thick and overgrown vegetation on an empty slope of land adjacent to the property. Mr Shanmugam expressed his concern to SLA that the overgrown vegetation might pose public health and safety risks from snakes, mosquitoes, fallen trees, etc.

Through his property agent, Mr Shanmugam negotiated with SLA on the clearing of the adjacent land before leasing the property.

He offered to maintain the adjacent land at his own cost. Mr Shanmugam stated in his interview with CPIB that he had not wanted to lease the additional adjacent land as there would be legal obligations attached to leasing it.