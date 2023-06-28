In numbers: The Ridout Road bungalows rented by ministers Shanmugam and Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE: Investigations by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean have found that there was no evidence of criminal wrongdoing or preferential treatment in the rental of state properties along Ridout Road by two Singapore ministers.

The reports by CPIB and Mr Teo were released on Wednesday (Jun 28). They detailed the transactions of 26 and 31 Ridout Road, which are rented by Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan respectively.

Here are the key numbers from the reports regarding the two black-and-white colonial bungalows.

26 RIDOUT ROAD

The lease for 26 Ridout Road was signed by Mr Shanmugam's wife in June 2018. At that time, the house had been vacant for more than four years, having attracted no bids since its last occupants moved out in December 2013.

The monthly rent was S$26,500 (US$19,590), which was – and remained as of 2022 – the highest in estate, according to the data in Mr Teo's report.

The tenancy was granted for 3+3+3 years, which is the maximum that can be granted at any one time in the first instance when entering into a tenancy agreement.

The bungalow has a floor area of 856.5 sqm (9,219 sq ft), with rental working out to be S$30.94 per sqm per month.

The report showed that the average rental rate paid by new black-and-white bungalow tenants in the estate in 2018 was S$29.78 per sqm per month, with others paying between S$26 per sqm per month and S$33.33 per sqm per month.