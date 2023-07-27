Singapore ministers Shanmugam, Balakrishnan threaten to sue Lee Hsien Yang over Ridout Road allegations

SINGAPORE: Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan have sent lawyers’ letters to Mr Lee Hsien Yang for defamatory allegations relating to their rental of two black-and-white bungalows at Ridout Road.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Jul 27), Mr Shanmugam said Mr Lee, the brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, had accused him and Dr Balakrishnan of "acting corruptly and for personal gain by having Singapore Land Authority (SLA) give us preferential treatment by illegally felling trees without approval, and also having SLA pay for renovations to 26 and 31 Ridout Road".

These allegations are false, said Mr Shanmugam.

"We have asked him to apologise, withdraw his allegations and pay damages, which we will donate to charity. If he does not do so, we will sue him."

Mr Lee Hsien Yang, who was formerly CEO of telco SingTel and also sat on the boards of various institutions, has made at least eight Facebook posts on Ridout Road.

The matter first emerged in early May when opposition politician and Reform Party chief Kenneth Jeyaretnam questioned if the ministers were "paying less than the fair market value" for their rental of the two state properties along Ridout Road.

Investigations, including by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau, found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing or preferential treatment given to the two ministers.

The issue was debated in parliament on Jul 3. Four ministers – Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, Mr Shanmugam and Dr Balakrishnan – delivered ministerial statements.