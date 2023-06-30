Ridout Road properties to be addressed in parliament; 4 ministers to deliver statements on rentals

SINGAPORE: The rentals of black-and-white properties on Ridout Road by two ministers will be addressed at the next parliament sitting, which starts on Monday (Jul 3).

Four ministers will deliver ministerial statements on the matter, with Members of Parliament (MPs) raising more than 20 questions about the rentals.

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will deliver a ministerial statement on the review of the rentals of 26 and 31 Ridout Road while Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong will speak on the rental of state properties.

Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will deliver statements on the rentals of 26 Ridout Road and 31 Ridout Road respectively.

On Jun 28, the results of investigations into the matter – including by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau – found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing or preferential treatment given to the two ministers.

CPIB also said in its report that there was no disclosure of privileged information in the process of the rental transactions, and no evidence to suggest any abuse of position by the ministers for personal gain.

Interest in the matter arose after opposition politician and Reform Party chief Kenneth Jeyaretnam questioned in early May if the ministers were "paying less than the fair market value".