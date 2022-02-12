Recent rise in Singapore's COVID-19 cases 'not unexpected', says Ong Ye Kung

Despite the increase in cases, Mr Ong noted that the healthcare system is still holding up.

"The percentage of people requiring oxygen has remained the same. So the numbers have not changed. The number of patients that require oxygen remains at 0.3 per cent. (The) number of patients that needed ICU, or unfortunately passed away is about 0.05 per cent. So we are looking at a level much much lower than Delta, so our healthcare system is still holding up," the Health Minister said.

He added that although there has been an increase in the number of people visiting general practitioners (GPs) due to COVID-19, many of them had "mild or no symptoms" and are visiting clinics for various reasons.

"Many have to get MC so they don't have to go back to work or school. Some have to get discharge memos to show their employers so they can go back to school or work and others go there because it's one way to get ART kits as well," he said.

Mr Ong was speaking on the sidelines of a topping out ceremony at the site of the new Woodlands Health campus.

When asked if there will be any changes to COVID-19 measures, Mr Ong said the multi-ministry task force will be holding a press conference soon.