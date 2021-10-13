River Safari, Jurong Bird Park renamed in Mandai Wildlife Group rebranding

SINGAPORE: Two of Singapore’s wildlife parks have been renamed as part of the rebranding of Wildlife Reserves Singapore announced on Wednesday (Oct 13).
The River Safari is now called River Wonders, while the Jurong Bird Park, which will move to the Mandai area, is now Bird Paradise.
Wildlife Reserves Singapore will be replaced by the Mandai Wildlife Group, which will be the new corporate entity overseeing both zoological park operations and the ongoing construction of the Mandai precinct.
Five parks will come under the group in the Mandai Wildlife Reserve: The Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Wonders, Bird Paradise and the upcoming Rainforest Wild.
Mandai Wildlife Group on Wednesday unveiled new logos and branding for all the parks, along with its tagline: Come to life.
Answering questions from the media, Group CEO Mike Barclay said that the precinct is expected to be completed by 2024, as earlier announced.
One of the first milestones will be the revamped Bird Paradise, which is to open by next year.
Mr Barclay emphasised that the group will be ramping up its conservation, animal care and sustainability efforts with its conservation arm, Mandai Nature, and Mandai Global – which will drive expansion into new business areas in areas like ecotourism, edutainment and green tech.
Apart from the new developments, existing parks will be refreshed with a new amphitheatre at the Night Safari and a revamped Kidzworld at the Singapore Zoo.
Kidzworld will have a “world-class” petting zoo and the zoo will expand on the use of digital and virtual content for new “phygital” activities that blend both physical and digital experiences.
The new branding and logos for existing parks were rolled out on Wednesday with new signs, corporate attire for Mandai Wildlife Group staff, and across its website and social media channels.