River Safari, Jurong Bird Park renamed in Mandai Wildlife Group rebranding

SINGAPORE: Two of Singapore’s wildlife parks have been renamed as part of the rebranding of Wildlife Reserves Singapore announced on Wednesday (Oct 13).

The River Safari is now called River Wonders, while the Jurong Bird Park, which will move to the Mandai area, is now Bird Paradise.

Wildlife Reserves Singapore will be replaced by the Mandai Wildlife Group, which will be the new corporate entity overseeing both zoological park operations and the ongoing construction of the Mandai precinct.

Five parks will come under the group in the Mandai Wildlife Reserve: The Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Wonders, Bird Paradise and the upcoming Rainforest Wild.

Mandai Wildlife Group on Wednesday unveiled new logos and branding for all the parks, along with its tagline: Come to life.