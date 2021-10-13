River Safari renamed, new bird park named Bird Paradise in Mandai Wildlife Group rebranding

Responding to questions from the media, Group CEO Mike Barclay said that the precinct is expected to be completed by 2024, as earlier announced.

One of the first milestones will be the new Bird Paradise, which is to open by next year.

Mr Barclay said that the group is "bringing together the final construction work" for Bird Paradise despite delays due to COVID-19.

"There's generally a tight supply of labour and of equipment, and of all of the finished products that we want to get on site but we're still labouring away, we are making good progress," he said.

He emphasised that the group will be ramping up its conservation, animal care and sustainability efforts with its conservation arm, Mandai Nature, and Mandai Global – which will drive expansion into new business areas in areas like ecotourism, edutainment and green tech.

The group supports about 40 projects around Singapore and Southeast Asia, he said.

"The primary pillars that they focus on is how we can go about protecting threatened species, how we can protect and restore the ecosystems they live in and how we can also engage and support the local communities so that they fully support the conservation work that we're doing," he said at a press briefing.

"We also want to explore, with Mandai Nature, how nature-based solutions can play a bigger role in the future in regional conservation ... this will be a major thrust for us moving forward."