River Valley fire: SCDF recognises 18 members of the public who responded to blaze

SINGAPORE: Dr Laura Biffin had just returned from a morning coffee run and was in her office on River Valley Road excitedly preparing for the opening of her new clinic when she heard a loud commotion out in the streets.

She ran out immediately to the sight of people screaming as children sat on a third-storey ledge with the “thickest black smoke” billowing out of windows behind them after a fire broke out at a shophouse at River Valley Road.

“I saw the worst thing that I’ll ever see in my life. Most people were just out the front with their phones filming, but the doctor in me went straight under the scaffolding looking for children who needed help,” the 38-year-old told CNA on Tuesday (Apr 15).

Dr Biffin was among 18 members of the public recognised by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for their actions that helped save lives during the fire at 278 River Valley Road on Apr 8, which killed one child.

A total of 22 people, including 16 children, were taken to hospitals following the fire. A 10-year-old Australian girl subsequently died at one of the hospitals.

The sight of a boy who appeared “lifeless” being brought down by a firefighter shocked Dr Biffin, and she immediately began to assess if she needed to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him when he was brought to a shophouse a couple of doors down.