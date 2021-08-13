Logo
Teen accused of murdering River Valley High School student allowed video call with parents
A police car leaves River Valley High School on Jul 19, 2021. (Photo: Calvin Oh)

Lydia Lam
Lydia Lam
13 Aug 2021 10:33AM (Updated: 13 Aug 2021 10:35AM)
SINGAPORE: A 16-year-old boy earlier denied a video call with his parents was allowed one on Friday (Aug 13), the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) said in a statement.

The teenager, who faces one count of murdering a 13-year-old boy on campus in July, had a video call with his parents arranged by the police, said an AGC spokesperson.

This comes days after the boy appeared in court for a further mention of his case.

His new lawyers asked for him to be able to speak to his parents via video call, but both the prosecution and the judge objected.

The judge noted at the time that arrangements for such a call could be made at the appropriate time. The prosecutor had mentioned that investigations were still ongoing.

The boy is due back in court on Aug 24.

Source: CNA/ll(zl)

