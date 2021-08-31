Teen accused of murder at River Valley High School to be allowed visits

SINGAPORE: The 16-year-old boy accused of murdering a Secondary 1 student at River Valley High School in July will be moved to Changi Prison Complex, where his parents and lawyers will be allowed to visit him.

On Tuesday (Aug 31), the prosecution said the teen, who appeared in the State Courts via video-link, would no longer be held in remand at Police Cantonment Complex. He has been there for the past week following the completion of his psychiatric evaluation.

The accused, who cannot be named as he is a minor and his identity is protected by a gag order, had previously been allowed a video call with his parents on Aug 13.

Last Tuesday (Aug 24), the prosecution said arrangements were being made to allow the 16-year-old to speak to his parents.

"I just want to tell the accused person that I will be seeing him soon and his parents will be seeing him very soon," said the boy's lawyer Sunil Sudheesan then.

The teenager was previously in remand at Changi Prison’s Complex Medical Centre for psychiatric evaluation after being charged on July 20, a day after the alleged murder.

Findings from the evaluation have not yet been made known.