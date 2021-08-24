Teen accused of murder at River Valley High School to be remanded further, psychiatric evaluation complete

SINGAPORE: The psychiatric evaluation for the teenager accused of murdering a Secondary 1 boy at River Valley High School last month has been completed, and he will be remanded for another seven days.

The 16-year-old will be in remand at Police Cantonment Complex for another week, said the police prosecutor in court on Tuesday (Aug 24).

He added that arrangements were being made for the accused to speak to his parents.

Speaking to his client, who appeared in court via video-link from his place in remand, defence lawyer Sunil Sudheesan said that he would be seeing him soon as well.

The accused had previously been allowed a video call with his parents on Aug 13, the Attorney-General's Chambers said then.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named as his identity is protected by gag order and he is a minor, faces one charge of causing the death of a 13-year-old between 11.16am and 11.44am on Jul 19 at a toilet on the fourth floor of the school at 6 Boon Lay Avenue.

Police officers found the victim lying motionless and with multiple wounds at a toilet in the school compound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and an axe was seized as a case exhibit.