Teen accused of murder at River Valley High School to be remanded further, psychiatric evaluation complete
SINGAPORE: The psychiatric evaluation for the teenager accused of murdering a Secondary 1 boy at River Valley High School last month has been completed, and he will be remanded for another seven days.
The 16-year-old will be in remand at Police Cantonment Complex for another week, said the police prosecutor in court on Tuesday (Aug 24).
He added that arrangements were being made for the accused to speak to his parents.
Speaking to his client, who appeared in court via video-link from his place in remand, defence lawyer Sunil Sudheesan said that he would be seeing him soon as well.
The accused had previously been allowed a video call with his parents on Aug 13, the Attorney-General's Chambers said then.
The 16-year-old, who cannot be named as his identity is protected by gag order and he is a minor, faces one charge of causing the death of a 13-year-old between 11.16am and 11.44am on Jul 19 at a toilet on the fourth floor of the school at 6 Boon Lay Avenue.
Police officers found the victim lying motionless and with multiple wounds at a toilet in the school compound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and an axe was seized as a case exhibit.
On Aug 10, the police prosecutor asked for an additional two weeks of remand to complete a psychological assessment and a forensic assessment pending further investigations by doctors from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).
The teen had previously been a patient at IMH, after he attempted suicide at the age of 14.
The accused will appear in court again on Aug 31.
The penalty for murder includes death. However, according to Section 314 of the Criminal Procedure Code, a sentence of death cannot be passed or recorded against an accused person who was below 18 years old at the time of the offence. Instead, he or she may be sentenced to life imprisonment.