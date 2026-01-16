60 River Valley Primary School students develop gastroenteritis symptoms

SINGAPORE: Authorities are investigating 60 reported cases of gastroenteritis involving River Valley Primary School students.

In response to queries from CNA on Friday (Jan 16), the Ministry of Education (MOE), Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said in a joint statement that 60 students were reported to have had gastroenteritis symptoms since Wednesday.

"Most of the affected students were in school today, with the exception of four students who are still recovering at home," said the authorities, adding that none were hospitalised.

"The school has been in touch with affected students and their parents, and will continue to monitor the students’ well-being."

MOE, SFA and CDA said that River Valley Primary School has since stepped up cleaning and sanitisation of its canteen and other premises such as classrooms, corridors and stairwells.

Students have also been reminded to practise good personal hygiene and to rest at home if they are feeling unwell.

River Valley Primary School is one of 13 schools under the central kitchen meal model, which it adopted earlier this month. Its canteen is operated by caterer Gourmetz.

"MOE has reiterated to Gourmetz the importance of upholding food safety and complying with SFA’s food handling requirements, including maintaining the cleanliness of its central kitchen and handling food safely," said the authorities.

"Student well-being and food safety remain our utmost priority, MOE and schools will continue to work closely with SFA to monitor all canteen operators, including the (central kitchen meal model) providers, to ensure compliance with food safety requirements."

In addition to River Valley Primary School, Gourmetz operates the canteens of Blangah Rise Primary, CHIJ Kellock, Radin Mas Primary, and Outram Secondary at its York Hill campus until it closes in 2027.