Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

19 people, including 15 children, taken to hospital after fire at River Valley shophouse
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

19 people, including 15 children, taken to hospital after fire at River Valley shophouse

19 people, including 15 children, taken to hospital after fire at River Valley shophouse

SCDF attending to the fire at a shophouse along River Valley Road, with firefighters conducting damping down operations (right) on the second floor, on Apr 8, 2025. (Photos: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

08 Apr 2025 12:24PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Four adults and 15 children were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a building along River Valley Road on Tuesday (Apr 8), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at 278 River Valley Road at about 9.45am. The fire was found to be raging on the second and third floors of a three-storey shophouse upon SCDF’s arrival.

"Several persons were on a ledge outside the third-floor unit. Members of the public, including construction workers, used a metal scaffolding and a ladder to reach those stranded and brought a number of them to safety," said SCDF in a Facebook post.

Rescue ladders and a combined platform ladder were immediately deployed to rescue the rest of the stranded people on the ledge, while firefighters proceeded to the second and third floors to fight the fire.

The fire was extinguished with three water jets within 30 minutes.

About 80 people in the shophouse and nearby premises were evacuated by the police and SCDF personnel, while a total of 19 casualties were taken to hospital, SCDF said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"We would like to thank the members of the public who assisted in the rescue of the stranded persons for their quick actions and bravery," said SCDF.

Source: CNA/ec(kg)

Related Topics

Singapore Civil Defence Force fire River Valley
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement