Resident taken to hospital after fire at Rivervale Drive flat in Sengkang

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out on Saturday afternoon (Oct 9) at a Housing Board flat in Rivervale Drive in Sengkang, prompting the evacuation of about 100 residents.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire on the 15th floor of Block 116A Rivervale Drive at about 1.40pm.

No one was at home when the fire broke out, it added in a Facebook post.

"Just before SCDF's arrival at the scene, one of the occupants from the burning unit had returned to the 15th floor and was overcome by the heavy smoke at the lift lobby fronting the unit," SCDF said in a Facebook post.

She was taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

About 100 residents from the block had also self-evacuated.

The fire involved items in a bedroom and was extinguished with a water jet, said SCDF, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

