Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Resident taken to hospital after fire at Rivervale Drive flat in Sengkang
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Resident taken to hospital after fire at Rivervale Drive flat in Sengkang

Resident taken to hospital after fire at Rivervale Drive flat in Sengkang

A fire broke out on the 15th floor of Block 116A Rivervale Drive on Oct 9, 2021. (Photo: SCDF)

Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
09 Oct 2021 07:04PM (Updated: 09 Oct 2021 07:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out on Saturday afternoon (Oct 9) at a Housing Board flat in Rivervale Drive in Sengkang, prompting the evacuation of about 100 residents. 

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire on the 15th floor of Block 116A Rivervale Drive at about 1.40pm. 

No one was at home when the fire broke out, it added in a Facebook post.

"Just before SCDF's arrival at the scene, one of the occupants from the burning unit had returned to the 15th floor and was overcome by the heavy smoke at the lift lobby fronting the unit," SCDF said in a Facebook post. 

She was taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

About 100 residents from the block had also self-evacuated.

The fire involved items in a bedroom and was extinguished with a water jet, said SCDF, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.
 

Source: CNA/ic(gs)

Related Topics

Singapore Civil Defence Force

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us