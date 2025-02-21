Road fatalities, injuries hit five-year high amid surge in speeding violations: Police

SINGAPORE: Road fatalities and injuries hit a five-year high in 2024, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday (Feb 21).

In SPF's annual road traffic statistics, the number of traffic accidents resulting in death increased to 139 in 2024 from 131 in 2023. Fatalities from these accidents rose by 4.4 per cent, from 136 people in 2023 to 142 people last year.

About a third (33.1 per cent) of fatal accidents last year were due to speeding, up from about a quarter (24.4 per cent) in 2023, the police added.

There were 46 speeding-related fatal accidents last year, a jump of 43.8 per cent.

Overall, the number of speeding violations increased by 64.8 per cent, from 116,440 cases in 2023 to 191,931 cases in 2024.

As for accidents resulting in injuries, these rose by 1.4 per cent, from 6,949 cases in 2023 to 7,049 cases in 2024. The number of people injured increased by 4 per cent to 9,302 in 2024.

SPF attributed the cause of the accidents to motorists' failure to keep a proper lookout, lack of adequate vehicle control, and lane changing without due care.

SPEEDING AN "ATTITUDINAL ISSUE"

SPF said that the Traffic Police will address the rise in accidents and fatalities by stepping up enforcement operations and penalising irresponsible road users.

In its report, SPF added that the surge in speeding violations "suggests an attitudinal issue and lack of regard for speed compliance among motorists".

This comes after speeding violations detected by traffic enforcement cameras, including red light cameras with their speed enforcement function activated, increased significantly in 2024.

To address this "worrying trend", the Traffic Police will continue to progressively activate the speed enforcement function in red light cameras across the island, especially at accident-prone locations.

Composition fines for speeding offences will be also increased by between S$50 and S$150, while demerit points will be increased by up to six points.

The increased penalties will take effect on Jan 1, 2026, with more details to be announced later this year.